DeepOnion (ONION) Hits Market Capitalization of $752,243.98

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $752,243.98 and $9.40 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00131145 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00063954 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00040531 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00027588 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003715 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000490 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,918,997 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

