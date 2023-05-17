Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.59

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.59 and traded as low as C$1.48. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.51, with a volume of 628,321 shares trading hands.

Denison Mines Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.59.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

