Desjardins Comments on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$37.96 and a 12-month high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:BEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.48). The company had revenue of C$128.77 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.097 dividend. This is a boost from Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.