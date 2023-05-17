Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Price Target to GBX 43

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 43 ($0.54) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BHOOY. Peel Hunt raised shares of boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, boohoo group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

boohoo group Price Performance

BHOOY remained flat at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84. boohoo group has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $20.90.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

