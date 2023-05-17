Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Plans $0.32 Dividend

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.3237 per share by the bank on Monday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

NYSE DB opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

A number of research firms recently commented on DB. Bank of America lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 24.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

