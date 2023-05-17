DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) is Castleark Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 193.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,590 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for 2.4% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.10% of DexCom worth $45,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 5.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in DexCom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $213,602.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $45,995.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,464 shares in the company, valued at $15,234,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $213,602.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,059.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,835 shares of company stock worth $16,433,574. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

Shares of DXCM traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.67. The company had a trading volume of 411,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,981. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.45. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $126.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 169.45 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

