DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Gap Down to $8.24

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.24, but opened at $8.05. DHT shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 258,181 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

DHT Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.36 million. DHT had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

