Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Director Sells $146,205.00 in Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,615,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,027. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.70 and its 200-day moving average is $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $141.77.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 439.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $12,316,867,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.92.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

