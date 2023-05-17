Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Director Sells $146,205.00 in Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of DLR traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,615,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,027. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.70 and its 200-day moving average is $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $141.77.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $12,316,867,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.92.
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
