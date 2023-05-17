Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Trading Down 3.5%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating)’s share price were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.29. Approximately 7,206,952 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 42,284,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth $70,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

