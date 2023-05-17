Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Short Interest Down 8.8% in April

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the April 15th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 2.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

DFS traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, hitting $98.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,545,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $119.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

