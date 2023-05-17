Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Short Interest Down 8.8% in April

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the April 15th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services
In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services
Discover Financial Services Stock Up 2.4 %
DFS traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, hitting $98.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,545,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $119.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43.
Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.
Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Discover Financial Services Company Profile
Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Discover Financial Services (DFS)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.