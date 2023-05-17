DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. DLocal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The company had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DLocal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLO traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,444,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,244. DLocal has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DLocal during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in DLocal by 1,025.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 25,721 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in DLocal during the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in DLocal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About DLocal

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group cut shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DLocal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

