DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. DLocal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The company had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ DLO traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,444,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,244. DLocal has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DLocal during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in DLocal by 1,025.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 25,721 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in DLocal during the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in DLocal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
