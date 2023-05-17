DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,109.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 744.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,042,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,715,000 after purchasing an additional 919,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,277,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,224,000 after purchasing an additional 916,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $92.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.49.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $659.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

