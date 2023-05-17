Dohj LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 339.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,396 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.4% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 651,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,871,000 after acquiring an additional 584,907 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 546,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,955,000 after acquiring an additional 362,551 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,143,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,856,000 after acquiring an additional 323,621 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

ESGD stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.22. 62,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,657. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.36. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $74.35.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.