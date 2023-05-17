Dohj LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Dohj LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,462 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,264,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,082 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,452 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,055,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,582,000 after acquiring an additional 787,970 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,967,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,775,000 after acquiring an additional 725,123 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.00. 323,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,161. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.89.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

