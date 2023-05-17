Dohj LLC Has $7.53 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Dohj LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,080 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 4.2% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,928. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.47.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

