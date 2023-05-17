Dohj LLC Sells 1,240 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dohj LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.51. 1,037,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,351. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $217.20. The firm has a market cap of $282.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

