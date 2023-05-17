Dohj LLC Sells 2,875 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Dohj LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.74. 1,295,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,058,167. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.90. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

