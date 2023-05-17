Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,109 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $219,905,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $217,250,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Dollar General by 256.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,916,000 after purchasing an additional 596,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 513,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,397,000 after buying an additional 268,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DG shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $214.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.10%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

