Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Lowered to C$15.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

D.UN stock remained flat at C$14.46 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 86,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,649. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.86, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$12.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$652.44 million, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

