DWF Group (LON:DWF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $62.00

Shares of DWF Group plc (LON:DWFGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 62 ($0.78), with a volume of 71563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.80 ($0.81).

The company has a market capitalization of £211.95 million, a P/E ratio of 810.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 66.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. DWF Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,250.00%.

DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Legal Advisory Services, Connected Services, and Mindcrest. It offers legal advice, commercial intelligence, and relevant industry services; products and business services that enhance and complement its legal offerings; and outsourced and process-led legal services to standardise, systemise, scale, and optimise legal workflows.

