E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported C$80.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$470.00 million for the quarter.

E-L Financial Price Performance

TSE:ELF traded up C$5.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$894.55. 130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. The firm has a market cap of C$3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.74. E-L Financial has a twelve month low of C$780.01 and a twelve month high of C$947.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$907.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$904.63.

E-L Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.75 per share. This represents a $15.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. E-L Financial’s payout ratio is -28.07%.

E-L Financial Company Profile

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through pooled funds, closed-end investment companies, and other investment companies.

