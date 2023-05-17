Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Short Interest Down 9.8% in April

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,300 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 374,100 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Eargo Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of EAR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.74. 6,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,390. The firm has a market cap of $98.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. Eargo has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $68.80.
Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($4.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 million. Eargo had a negative return on equity of 350.17% and a negative net margin of 372.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eargo will post -7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eargo Company Profile
Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.
