Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Short Interest Down 9.8% in April

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,300 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 374,100 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Eargo Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of EAR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.74. 6,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,390. The firm has a market cap of $98.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. Eargo has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $68.80.

Get Eargo alerts:

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($4.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 million. Eargo had a negative return on equity of 350.17% and a negative net margin of 372.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eargo will post -7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eargo Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eargo by 602.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,198,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eargo by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 41,150 shares during the last quarter. Patient Square Capital LP acquired a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,945,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eargo by 743.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,735,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000.

(Get Rating)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.