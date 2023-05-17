Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Short Interest Down 7.9% in April

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 9,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

Earthstone Energy stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 68,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,547. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $22.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $413.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

ESTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

In other news, CEO Robert John Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 811,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,286,053.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Earthstone Energy

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.