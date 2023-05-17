Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1152 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of EOS opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $19.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOS. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It aims to invest primarily in a portfolio of mid- and large-capitalization common stocks. The company was founded on January 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

