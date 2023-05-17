Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Short Interest Down 9.4% in April

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,700 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the April 15th total of 201,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ebang International by 81.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 856,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 383,500 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ebang International in the second quarter valued at $139,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ebang International by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,067,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after buying an additional 301,548 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ebang International during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ebang International by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 143,838 shares in the last quarter.

Ebang International Stock Performance

Ebang International stock opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. Ebang International has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Ebang International Company Profile

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

