Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) Shares Up 27.3%

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 27.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.70. 600,330 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 536,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Ecoark Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34.

Get Ecoark alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ecoark

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEST. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecoark by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecoark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecoark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecoark by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 59,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecoark by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 2,902,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 108,598 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecoark

BitNile Metaverse, Inc is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecoark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecoark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.