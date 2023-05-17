Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Short Interest Up 6.2% in April

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the April 15th total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.6 days. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Edgewise Therapeutics

In related news, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 3,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $28,960.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,203 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $28,506.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,213 shares in the company, valued at $64,195.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,437 shares of company stock valued at $101,789 over the last three months. Company insiders own 37.05% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,992,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period.

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of EWTX stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $592.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of -0.14. Edgewise Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

