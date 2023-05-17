Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.69% from the stock’s previous close.

EIX has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $70.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.32. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Stories

