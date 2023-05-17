eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Up 6.7% in April

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,800 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 212,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eGain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the first quarter worth $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in eGain during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in eGain by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 21,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of eGain by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 57,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on eGain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on eGain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

eGain Stock Performance

eGain Company Profile

eGain stock opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. eGain has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

