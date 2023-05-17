Elequin Securities LLC Buys New Position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMT. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 54,659 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

RMT stock opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th.

(Get Rating)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.