Elequin Securities LLC Buys Shares of 5,665 Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TY. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 11,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 84,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TY opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $29.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $26.75.

Tri-Continental Dividend Announcement

Tri-Continental Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th.

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

