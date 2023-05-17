Elequin Securities LLC Invests $170,000 in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 73.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 14.2% during the third quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter.

FRA opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1116 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

