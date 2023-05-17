Elequin Securities LLC Raises Stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE)

Elequin Securities LLC increased its stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) by 847.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 1,790.0% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,144,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 647,580 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 326,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 140,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 159.9% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,462,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,263,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of HCNE stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

