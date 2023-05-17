Elequin Securities LLC Sells 4,359 Shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA)

Elequin Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings in MELI Kaszek Pioneer were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 4th quarter worth $1,397,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 432,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter worth $9,817,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter worth $860,000. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Stock Performance

MEKA opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Profile

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

