Elequin Securities LLC Takes $182,000 Position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 27,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 13.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 17.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:ZTR opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

