Elequin Securities LLC Takes Position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Elequin Securities LLC owned 0.09% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASA. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 98.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 70.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $19.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

