Empresaria Group (LON:EMR) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $63.08

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.08 ($0.79) and traded as low as GBX 60.20 ($0.75). Empresaria Group shares last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.77), with a volume of 21,932 shares traded.

Empresaria Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £30.63 million, a P/E ratio of 878.57 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 62.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get Empresaria Group alerts:

Empresaria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Empresaria Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Empresaria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,428.57%.

About Empresaria Group

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers permanent placement, temporary and contract placement, executive search, offshore recruitment, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as bespoke solutions for clients and candidates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empresaria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresaria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.