Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the April 15th total of 7,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $159,012.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,287.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 300,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $7,398,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,098,137 shares in the company, valued at $51,740,058.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $159,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,287.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,006 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,467 in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at $421,032,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,630,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,048. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of -36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.39). Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

