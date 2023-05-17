Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.31 on May 18th

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3076 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01.
Enel Chile has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Enel Chile Stock Performance
Shares of ENIC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.08. 1,605,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,463. Enel Chile has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
About Enel Chile
Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.
