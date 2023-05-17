Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 1.8% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.43. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 77.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.