Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mondelez International, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst P. Dhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Mondelez International’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Several other research firms also recently commented on MDLZ. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

MDLZ opened at $77.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.45 and a 200 day moving average of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

