Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Wendy’s Company’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%.

Wendy’s Trading Down 1.5 %

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Wendy’s from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $23.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 119.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wendy’s news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,375,543.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wendy’s news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,375,543.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,698,437 shares of company stock valued at $81,502,197 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,395,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $444,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,581,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,477 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,131,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,870 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,879,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,900 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

(Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.