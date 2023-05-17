Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Short Interest Update

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the April 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.28.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of ELS stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $65.73. 564,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $77.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average of $66.69.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 117.76%.

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.