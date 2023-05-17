Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Short Interest Update

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELSGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the April 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of ELS stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $65.73. 564,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $77.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average of $66.69.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 117.76%.

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Further Reading

