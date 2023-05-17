Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQR. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 290.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 84.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Equity Residential Stock Down 2.1 %

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.54. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.