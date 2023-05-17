Erik J. Anderson Sells 10,000 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Stock

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $179,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872,959 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,154.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of MODG stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.95. 3,752,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.75. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $25.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.64.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MODG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,169,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

