Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,470 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Essent Group worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,395,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,829,000 after buying an additional 794,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,177,000 after acquiring an additional 261,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after acquiring an additional 815,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Essent Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,327,000 after acquiring an additional 286,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Essent Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,954,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Stock Performance

ESNT stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.59. 116,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,537. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.47.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 73.35% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

