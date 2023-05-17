Ethereum (ETH) 1-Day Volume Tops $6.29 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 17th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $218.94 billion and $6.29 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,820.19 or 0.06662685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00055556 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00039934 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00019603 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,282,981 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

