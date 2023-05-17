Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Short Interest Update

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 587,500 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 547,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eton Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ETON opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.25.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.12% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.