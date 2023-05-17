ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:USML) Stock Price Down 0.3%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:USML – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.23 and last traded at $28.23. Approximately 10 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.31.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.