Euro Coin Price Reaches $1.08 (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 17th. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $52.09 million and $1.13 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Euro Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00003947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 48,159,539 tokens. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle."

